Politics Editors Choice

LISTEN | 'Whoever becomes president must not have a bloated cabinet' — Limpho Hani

10 April 2024
Thabo Tshabalala
Multimedia producer
Chris Hani’s widow Limpho. File image
Chris Hani’s widow Limpho. File image
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Chris Hani's widow Limpho says whoever becomes president after the May 29 general elections should not have a bloated cabinet. 

Speaking during an event in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday commemorating her late husband's death, Limpho questioned the role of some deputy ministers. 

“I would like to request whoever becomes president after the elections not to have a bloated cabinet. Some of these deputy ministers we don’t even know,” she said.

She said the government has failed Hani and other struggle heroes.

Listen here:

South African Communist Party leader Chris Hani was killed on April 10 1993 by Janusz Walus.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show
Botswana threatens to send 20,000 elephants to Germany

Most Read