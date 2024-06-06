WATCH | Ramaphosa announces outcomes of ANC NEC meeting
By TImesLIVE - 07 June 2024
President Cyril Ramaphosa is announcing the outcomes of the ANC's special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.
PODCAST | ANC opts for government of national unity
The ANC's national executive committee has agreed to form a government of national unity open to all political parties represented in parliament. This comes after the party dropped to 40% in the election outcome, losing the majority in parliament.
