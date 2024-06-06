Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa announces outcomes of ANC NEC meeting

By TImesLIVE - 07 June 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa is announcing the outcomes of the ANC's special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.

PODCAST | ANC opts for government of national unity

The ANC's national executive committee has agreed to form a government of national unity open to all political parties represented in parliament. This comes after the party dropped to 40% in the election outcome, losing the majority in parliament.  #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

