The ANC has been backed into a corner, now having to decide which party to work with to form a government of the seventh administration.
Voters in SA took to the polls last Wednesday, and for the first time since the dawn of democracy, the ANC was pushed below the 50% plus 1 majority, largely due to the MK Party of former president Jacob Zuma surging to a shock victory in KwaZulu-Natal and ending the national elections on 15%.
The ANC has a few options on the table, with our sister publication Sunday Times reporting that it was considering four options: A government of national unity; a grand coalition; a minority government; or call for a re-run of the elections.
What will make the decision even more difficult when choosing a coalition partner are the demands each party will table.
The MK Party, for instance, is demanding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s removal, among other things.
The EFF wants the position of speaker of the National Assembly and the ministry of finance, as well as support of its policy on expropriation of all land without compensation.
It is unclear what demands the DA will bring to the table, but the ANC will have a tough time convincing its members to get into bed with the DA due to fundamental ideological differences.
Parliament will in two weeks elect a speaker, who will preside over the election of a president.
Whether that president will be Ramaphosa remains to be seen, though there are many wanting him to fall on his sword.
The weeks ahead are critical for the future of SA.
In all the talks ahead, our hope is that it will be less about positions and more about the people of our beautiful land.
The country, its people and the economy must be uppermost in mind when making a decision.
Buckle up SA, we are in for a bumpy ride.
HeraldLIVE
Difficult decisions to be made on SA’s future
None
The ANC has been backed into a corner, now having to decide which party to work with to form a government of the seventh administration.
Voters in SA took to the polls last Wednesday, and for the first time since the dawn of democracy, the ANC was pushed below the 50% plus 1 majority, largely due to the MK Party of former president Jacob Zuma surging to a shock victory in KwaZulu-Natal and ending the national elections on 15%.
The ANC has a few options on the table, with our sister publication Sunday Times reporting that it was considering four options: A government of national unity; a grand coalition; a minority government; or call for a re-run of the elections.
What will make the decision even more difficult when choosing a coalition partner are the demands each party will table.
The MK Party, for instance, is demanding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s removal, among other things.
The EFF wants the position of speaker of the National Assembly and the ministry of finance, as well as support of its policy on expropriation of all land without compensation.
It is unclear what demands the DA will bring to the table, but the ANC will have a tough time convincing its members to get into bed with the DA due to fundamental ideological differences.
Parliament will in two weeks elect a speaker, who will preside over the election of a president.
Whether that president will be Ramaphosa remains to be seen, though there are many wanting him to fall on his sword.
The weeks ahead are critical for the future of SA.
In all the talks ahead, our hope is that it will be less about positions and more about the people of our beautiful land.
The country, its people and the economy must be uppermost in mind when making a decision.
Buckle up SA, we are in for a bumpy ride.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion