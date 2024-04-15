Politics

LISTEN | EFF’s Mzwanele Manyi explains party’s land ownership stance

15 April 2024
It was a heated debate on Wednesday night at the Steve Biko Centre when ANC's Mawethu Rune went head-to-head with EFF's Mzwanele Manyi in a clash about the two parties’ promises for the upcoming elections. Picture SUPPLIED
It was a heated debate on Wednesday night at the Steve Biko Centre when ANC's Mawethu Rune went head-to-head with EFF's Mzwanele Manyi in a clash about the two parties’ promises for the upcoming elections. Picture SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED

With just more than six weeks to go before South Africans head to the polls for what is expected to be a hotly contested 2024 general election, have you made up your mind about who you will be voting for?

In the coming works on Behind the Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we will be speaking to party leaders about their offerings.

Listen as we chat to Mzwanele Manyi of the EFF.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts    

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show

Most Read