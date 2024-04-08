News

Aberdeen drowning in water issues

After three decades of democracy, some parts of a small Karoo town still grapple with dry taps, filling buckets from water tanks to perform basic tasks like flushing toilets and doing laundry.

By Brandon Nel - 08 April 2024

The situation has become so dire that for the past six years some Aberdeen residents can count on one hand the number of times they have had water coming out of taps...

