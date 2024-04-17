With six weeks to go before South Africans head to the polls for what is expected to be a hotly-contested 2024 general elections, have you made up your mind about who you will be voting for?
In the coming weeks on Behind the Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we will be speaking to party leaders about their offering.
This week, we caught up with ActionSA Eastern Cape premier candidate, Athol Trollip, who thinks “South Africa will go through a golden period of government over the next 50 years where coalitions will be an integral part of government”.
LISTEN | Golden period ahead for SA, says ActionSA’s Trollip
Image: SUE MACLENNAN
