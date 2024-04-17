Politics

LISTEN | Golden period ahead for SA, says ActionSA’s Trollip

17 April 2024
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, left, and Athol Trollip
PARTY LEADERS: ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, left, and Athol Trollip
Image: SUE MACLENNAN

With six weeks to go before South Africans head to the polls for what is expected to be a hotly-contested 2024 general elections, have you made up your mind about who you will be voting for?

In the coming weeks on Behind the Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we will be speaking to party leaders about their offering.

This week, we caught up with ActionSA Eastern Cape premier candidate, Athol Trollip, who thinks “South Africa will go through a golden period of government over the next 50 years where coalitions will be an integral part of government”.

