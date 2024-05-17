Rise Mzansi will make a difference

I remember standing at the bottom of Callaway Street opposite Jubilee Hall waiting for the motorcade transporting Botha Sigcau’s body. It passed in front of me, I saw the casket through the window of the car it was in.
When there was a blackout in Mthatha I heard the name Bathandwa Ndondo being mentioned a lot.
Subsequent to that, there was a curfew, but as prolific ballroom and Latin American dancers at the Peter Ntwana Dance Studio we were exempt from the curfew for our late practices and competitions.
In 1989 I was part of a group of medical students who were arrested while marching from medical school to Howard College, Natal University.
We didn’t make it far up Francois Road. We were taken to the CR Swarts police station. VC Creswell bailed us out the next morning.
The Umbilo Road medical school was a hive of political activity.
There was a time we were addressed by Harry Gwala. I witnessed the firebrand live.
Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma could be seen walking from the Medical Research Centre to Willobees to get some food.
Dr Ayanda Ntsaluba was a registrar at the obstetrics and gynaecology department before he joined the government as director-general.
Taole Mokoena was in the surgery department.
In 1993 we learnt of a massacre in North Crest, Mthatha, which took the lives of five children.
I won’t go into detail about what the apartheid government said was the reason for the raid.
On April 27 1994 my choice on the ballot paper was easy.
In the lead-up to the elections, Eugene Nyathi was the TV analyst.
I recall him saying it would take 10 years for SA citizens to stop voting with sentiment.
For me, it took only five ears because I split my vote in 1999 between the pipe smoking, size 7-wearing president and the General (Holomisa).
I did not agree with Madiba expelling him from the ruling party for telling the truth about Stella Sigcau.
I knew about the “sweets” Sol Kerzner dolled out.
What happened to the Mthatha area after that is known, and the most revered president of the ruling party was at the helm.
The region still hasn’t recovered from that.
Recently, 30 years since the first democratic elections was celebrated.
Rise Mzansi will make a difference
Image: Fani Mahuntsi
I remember standing at the bottom of Callaway Street opposite Jubilee Hall waiting for the motorcade transporting Botha Sigcau’s body. It passed in front of me, I saw the casket through the window of the car it was in.
When there was a blackout in Mthatha I heard the name Bathandwa Ndondo being mentioned a lot.
Subsequent to that, there was a curfew, but as prolific ballroom and Latin American dancers at the Peter Ntwana Dance Studio we were exempt from the curfew for our late practices and competitions.
In 1989 I was part of a group of medical students who were arrested while marching from medical school to Howard College, Natal University.
We didn’t make it far up Francois Road. We were taken to the CR Swarts police station. VC Creswell bailed us out the next morning.
The Umbilo Road medical school was a hive of political activity.
There was a time we were addressed by Harry Gwala. I witnessed the firebrand live.
Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma could be seen walking from the Medical Research Centre to Willobees to get some food.
Dr Ayanda Ntsaluba was a registrar at the obstetrics and gynaecology department before he joined the government as director-general.
Taole Mokoena was in the surgery department.
In 1993 we learnt of a massacre in North Crest, Mthatha, which took the lives of five children.
I won’t go into detail about what the apartheid government said was the reason for the raid.
On April 27 1994 my choice on the ballot paper was easy.
In the lead-up to the elections, Eugene Nyathi was the TV analyst.
I recall him saying it would take 10 years for SA citizens to stop voting with sentiment.
For me, it took only five ears because I split my vote in 1999 between the pipe smoking, size 7-wearing president and the General (Holomisa).
I did not agree with Madiba expelling him from the ruling party for telling the truth about Stella Sigcau.
I knew about the “sweets” Sol Kerzner dolled out.
What happened to the Mthatha area after that is known, and the most revered president of the ruling party was at the helm.
The region still hasn’t recovered from that.
Recently, 30 years since the first democratic elections was celebrated.
Image: Supplied
We are now being reminded about who liberated us even though it’s been that long since the first election.
Being conveniently forgotten about are:
Astonishingly, the above examples are just the tip of the iceberg, and numerous other egregious assaults on this democracy have been committed before our eyes by the incumbent government.
My vote has been available all these years.
Since 1999 I’ve not given it away.
The official opposition currently under the serial Sunday Times Mampara of the Week does not seem to be interested in representing the whole electorate.
In March 2015 I was in parliament listening to the “nine wasted years” president’s Q&A on Pay Back the Money which was championed by the red berets.
Unfortunately, over the years they have gravitated towards the people aligned to the “nine wasted years” president and his shenanigans.
Now that Rise Mzansi has been born, its message resonates with me.
I can see it is a movement with the communities centred in its approach.
I’d be remiss if I did not mention that its national leader is a friend of mine.
I’ve had numerous conversations with him over the years about all sorts of topics.
He is brilliant, measured, passionate and driven.
He welcomes dissenting argument and is fair.
Watching his campaign I’m amazed by how easy the transition to politician seems to have been for him.
Being attacked by the SA Jewish Report shows that he’s a man of integrity.
That is why it’s been easy for me to go on an active campaign for him, albeit without being asked.
From the calls I’ve made, many people are seeing what I’m seeing.
One friend I called even said: “I want Songezo in parliament so that he can raise the level of debate”.
For the record, I’m not in transgression of the POPI Act because I’m using my phone book.
A different breed of politician is evolving in front of our eyes. This is the option we’ve been waiting for.
With a decent number of MPs in parliament, Rise Mzansi will make a difference.
After 1999 my voting station became the NG Kerk Bluewater Bay, Gqeberha, but I haven’t voted since leaving SA in 2002.
This will be my first year voting as an expat because I believe that Songezo Zibi and Rise Mzansi will represent the country’s interests.
I’m now registered at South Africa House, Trafalgar Square, London, and I will be travelling there from Manchester on May 18 (Foreign Missions 17/18/19) to cast my vote for Rise Mzansi.
It is human nature to resist change and most of us tend to pick the same political parties as those of our friends and family.
Now, let’s vote for change. So, on May 29 2024, go to your voting station and make your X next to Rise Mzansi.
“I RISE, YOU RISE ...”
Dr Sangxa Rozani
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion