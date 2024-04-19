Multimedia

LISTEN | FF+ East Cape leader believes party will double numbers in parliament and provincial legislature

19 April 2024
South Africans go to the polls on May 29
Image: ALAISTER RUSSEL

With six weeks to go before South Africans head to the polls for what is expected to be a hotly-contested 2024 general elections, have you made up your mind about who you will be voting for?

In the coming weeks on Behind the Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we will be speaking to party leaders about their offering.

This week, we caught up with FF+ Eastern Cape leader Piet May who believes the party will “double our numbers in parliament as well as the provincial legislature”.

Read the FF+ manifesto here:

