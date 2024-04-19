With six weeks to go before South Africans head to the polls for what is expected to be a hotly-contested 2024 general elections, have you made up your mind about who you will be voting for?
In the coming weeks on Behind the Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we will be speaking to party leaders about their offering.
This week, we caught up with FF+ Eastern Cape leader Piet May who believes the party will “double our numbers in parliament as well as the provincial legislature”.
LISTEN | FF+ East Cape leader believes party will double numbers in parliament and provincial legislature
Image: ALAISTER RUSSEL
With six weeks to go before South Africans head to the polls for what is expected to be a hotly-contested 2024 general elections, have you made up your mind about who you will be voting for?
In the coming weeks on Behind the Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we will be speaking to party leaders about their offering.
This week, we caught up with FF+ Eastern Cape leader Piet May who believes the party will “double our numbers in parliament as well as the provincial legislature”.
Read the FF+ manifesto here:
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Multimedia
Multimedia
Multimedia
Multimedia
Multimedia