Plenty of reasons to celebrate 30 years of freedom and democracy
Tomorrow, April 27 2024, SA’s young democracy turns 30.
This momentous milestone holds great significance for us in the Eastern Cape because of the rich liberation struggle heritage that the sons and daughters of this province imprinted after the arrival of European settlers more than three centuries ago...
