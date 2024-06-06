Key Ramaphosa allies fail to make the cut to parliament
The president’s reform agenda may be derailed or slowed because the pool of ANC MPs has shrunk
As the ANC makes every effort to secure President Cyril Ramaphosa’s election for a second term as head of state, his reform agenda may be derailed by who he can appoint as ministers.
The drop in electoral support for the ANC in the election has resulted in it losing 71 parliamentary seats, and some of Ramaphosa’s best-performing ministers are not returning as MPs. ..
