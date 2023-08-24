Multiparty charter talks a positive step for SA
With next year’s general elections fast approaching, pre-election coalition talks are on the go.
A multiparty charter, consisting of the DA, IFP, FF Plus, ActionSA, United Independent Movement, Spectrum National Party and Independent South African National Civic Organisation, is gaining momentum, with its aim — among other things — to topple the ANC and keep the EFF out of a possible national coalition government after the 2024 national elections...
