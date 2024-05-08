With three weeks to go before South Africans head to the polls for a fiercely contested general election, have you made up your mind about who you will be voting for?
In Behind the Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we speak to party leaders about their offerings.
This week, we catch up with UDM leader Bantu Holomisa, who says “coalitions are here to stay in SA and it’s a good thing”.
“All we need to do is allow those who will be seated around the table to negotiate after the elections and try to integrate the manifestos of various political parties so that their constituencies can feel they are represented at the main table.”
LISTEN | What the UDM manifesto is offering voters
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Read the UDM manifesto here:
