LISTEN | ANC confident of outright win in May 29 poll

10 May 2024
Image: Eugene Coetzee

With less than three weeks to go before South Africans head to the polls for a fiercely contested general election, have you made up your mind about who you will be voting for?

In Behind the Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we speak to party leaders about their offerings.

This week, we catch up with ANC Provincial Head of Communications, Gift Nqondi, who is confident that the "ANC will regain it's strength and receive more than 50% in this coming national elections"

Read the ANC manifesto here:

