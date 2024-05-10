With less than three weeks to go before South Africans head to the polls for a fiercely contested general election, have you made up your mind about who you will be voting for?
In Behind the Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we speak to party leaders about their offerings.
This week, we catch up with ANC Provincial Head of Communications, Gift Nqondi, who is confident that the "ANC will regain it's strength and receive more than 50% in this coming national elections"
LISTEN | ANC confident of outright win in May 29 poll
With less than three weeks to go before South Africans head to the polls for a fiercely contested general election, have you made up your mind about who you will be voting for?
In Behind the Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we speak to party leaders about their offerings.
This week, we catch up with ANC Provincial Head of Communications, Gift Nqondi, who is confident that the "ANC will regain it's strength and receive more than 50% in this coming national elections"
Read the ANC manifesto here:
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News