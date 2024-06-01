LISTEN | 'We want the home affairs department': Gayton McKenzie

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie says the party is eyeing the home affairs department so it can deal with illegal foreigners.
Speaking to the media at the IEC's result operation centre in Midrand, McKenzie said the party will receive nine seats in the National Assembly, which will decide who becomes president.
“We'll have nine votes in the National Assembly. Those nine votes will decide who becomes president ... to get those nine votes all these illegal foreigners must go, we are not going to trust another party.
“I heard [EFF leader] Mr Malema saying he wants finance (Treasury). We don't want finance, we want home affairs,” says McKenzie.
The PA has performed well in the 2024 general elections, securing 2.5% of the national vote.
This will be the first time the party has secured seats in parliament and the Western Cape provincial legislature.
Listen here:
Multimedia producer
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
