Let’s build on gains made in past 30 years
Thirty years ago, South Africans were gearing up to vote in the first democratic elections.
On the cusp of change, the energy was palpable and the mood was one of excitement; change was coming which would mark the end of the disenfranchisement of black, coloured and Indian people in the country...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.