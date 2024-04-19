ActionSA’s blueprint to chart a new course for South Africa

As we stand on the cusp of our seventh national democratic election, I find myself reflecting on the tumultuous journey we’ve traversed over the past three decades.
As we stand on the cusp of our seventh national democratic election, I find myself reflecting on the tumultuous journey we’ve traversed over the past three decades.
It’s evident that unless we chart a new course, we risk joining the ranks of failed states on the African continent.
My mind wanders back to a poignant moment I experienced within the solemn confines of the University of Fort Hare’s indoor sports centre during the Special Official funeral of the late Makhenkesi Stofile in 2016.
I attended this event in my capacity as the newly elected mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality. The ANC had once scoffed at the notion of the DA ever seizing control of NMBM, yet since then, there have been two DA mayors.
Sipho Pityana, who delivered the eulogy on behalf of the Stofile family, bravely admonished the ANC, warning of its impending demise.
He echoed Stofile’s longing for the movement to reclaim its former glory.
Pityana’s reference to Dr Benson Rubusane’s book, Zemkinkomo Magwalandini, vividly depicted the ANC’s squandering of its political legacy.
He cautioned against the infiltration of “hyenas in sheepskin clothing” and challenged the party to confront its hypocrisy in decrying corruption while perpetuating theft from the impoverished masses.
Sadly, Pityana’s impassioned pleas fell on deaf ears and his prophetic warnings have since been realised.
Nowhere is the state of our nation more starkly reflected than in the sorry state of our once prestigious institutions.
What was once a beacon of continental learning is now synonymous with corruption, fake degrees, racketeering, and even violence. Zimkile iinkomo magwalandi — the heritage is stolen, you cowards.
This is precisely why South Africa is in dire need of a new government.
ActionSA, echoing the sentiment that “only Action can Fix SA”, offers a compelling alternative.
We champion six foundational values that we believe are indispensable for effective governance:
To address these challenges, ActionSA has identified nine priority intervention areas overseen by no more than 20 ministries/ministers:
By focusing on these areas, we believe we can chart a new course for South Africa, one marked by prosperity and unity.
On May 29, vote ActionSA and join us in our mission to fix SA.
Athol Trollip, ActionSA Eastern Cape premier candidate
