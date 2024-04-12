As the country gears up to commemorate 30 years of democracy, our team hit the road to assess the good, the bad and the ugly of service delivery in parts of the Eastern Cape over the last three decades
Once-bustling Middelburg sports centre now a ruin inhabited by vagrants and cattle
A stadium that was once the jewel of Middelburg lies in ruins and is now home to vagrants.
The pavilion has been vandalised and animals forage for food in the fields...
