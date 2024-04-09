Nxuba’s legacy lies in ruins
Vandalism, decay and unemployment rife in Nxuba, home of Cradock Four struggle heroes
As the country gears up to commemorate 30 years of democracy, our team hit the road to assess the good, the bad and the ugly of service delivery in parts of the Eastern Cape over the last three decades
Persistent vandalism in Nxuba is increasingly fraying the nerves of residents, with the public swimming pool, cemetery, youth centre and buildings dedicated to apartheid struggle icons lying in ruins...
