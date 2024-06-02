South Africa's biggest opposition party the Democratic Alliance has appointed a negotiating team to speak with other political parties about forming a majority coalition, its leader said on Sunday.
"The DA will not bury our heads in the sand, we will face up to this challenge," John Steenhuisen said in an address broadcast on YouTube.
He added that the DA aimed to prevent a "doomsday coalition" between the African National Congress and far-left Economic Freedom Fighters or former president Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto we Sizwe.
South Africa's opposition DA launches coalition talks
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
