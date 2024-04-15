Mabuyane calls for defence force to guard mega-projects
Construction mafia hindering progress in province, says premier
The deployment of the SA National Defence Force to the Eastern Cape government’s mega-projects is needed, given the challenge posed by construction mafias halting work, premier Oscar Mabuyane says.
He said construction mafias had cost the province hundreds of millions of rand as projects were stalled and money could not be spent...
