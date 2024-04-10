Graaff-Reinet Town Hall in disgraceful state
Historic building rife with bird droppings and mould, with the roof ready to collapse
As the country gears up to commemorate 30 years of democracy, our team hit the road to assess the good, the bad and the ugly of service delivery in parts of the Eastern Cape over the last three decades
Bird droppings plastered across the walls and floors, a foul odour in the air, and roofs leaking and covered in mould are the defining features of the Graaff-Reinet Town Hall...
