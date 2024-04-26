With five weeks to go before South Africans head to the polls for a fiercely contested general election, have you made up your mind about who you will be voting for?
In Behind the Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we speak to party leaders about their offering.
This week, we catch up with DA Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield, who says the party will spend the next few days driving home “our message of hope and our rescue plan to put SA back on a pathway to prosperity”.
LISTEN | DA’s rescue plan ‘to put SA back on a pathway to prosperity’
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
With five weeks to go before South Africans head to the polls for a fiercely contested general election, have you made up your mind about who you will be voting for?
In Behind the Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we speak to party leaders about their offering.
This week, we catch up with DA Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield, who says the party will spend the next few days driving home “our message of hope and our rescue plan to put SA back on a pathway to prosperity”.
Read the DA's manifesto here:
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News