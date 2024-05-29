IEC must ensure smooth voting in landmark election
In this watershed 2024 general election, every vote counts. But make no mistake, the stakes could not be higher for SA to move on a path of prosperity.
Problems from the two days of special voting on Monday and Tuesday have emerged...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.