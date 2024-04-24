With five weeks to go before South Africans head to the polls for what is expected to be a hotly contested 2024 general election, have you made up your mind about who you will be voting for?
In the coming weeks on Behind the Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we will be speaking to party leaders about their offering.
This week, we catch up with Patriotic Alliance national chair Marlon Daniels, who insists: “The Western Cape is ours. This is the last time that the Western Cape is gonna be controlled by the DA, so we can now liberate them with new people.”
LISTEN | What the Patriotic Alliance has planned for you
Read the PA’s manifesto here:
