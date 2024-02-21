×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

Watch out for fake news onslaught as election nears

21 February 2024
Editorial Comment
None

And so it starts: politically inspired and motivated fake news. 

Fake news peddlers have already been hard at work and now, with President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing that SA's seventh democratic national and provincial elections will be held on May 29, they are likely to continue to disseminate their fake news until election day...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile

Most Read