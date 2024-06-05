Politics

FF+ scores seat in Bhisho after party list update

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 05 June 2024

The FF+ has secured the last seat in Bhisho with the party’s provincial chair, Piet Mey, returning to the legislature.

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) officially confirmed on Tuesday that the party had secured a seat in the legislature, after a revision of its initial results...

