With four weeks to go before South Africans head to the polls for a fiercely contested general election, have you made up your mind about who you will be voting for?
In Behind the Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we speak to party leaders about their offerings.
This week, we catch up with Build One SA (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane, who is encouraging South Africans — desperate for change — to vote because “the votes are going to matter when we build a grand coalition of the opposition to put in a new government”.
LISTEN | What Build One SA has to offer you
Read BOSA’s manifesto here:
