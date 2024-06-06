Mabuyane wins another skirmish in legal battle with SIU
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has won another legal victory against the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), after previously obtaining an interdict preventing it from probing his qualification from Fort Hare.
On Tuesday, the Eastern Cape High Court struck out the SIU’s defence...
