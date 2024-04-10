Family of man killed in WC heavy weather request privacy

The family who lost a loved one during the extreme weather in the Western Cape requested privacy as they mourn their loss.
Alfons Kakwata, 47, a security guard, died on Sunday at Diemersfontein, Wellington, while on duty.
Spokesperson Craig Atherfold told TimesLIVE: “Thorburn Security Solutions regrets the passing of our colleague Alfons Kakwata after an accident brought on by severe weather.
“Alfons was a valued team member and his loss is felt within our organisation. We extend our condolences to his family and friends and request privacy for them as they mourn.”
TimesLIVE Premium previously reported the head of Western Cape disaster risk management said Kakwata was doing a patrol on a quad bike when a tree collapsed on him.
