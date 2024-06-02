Talks begin as parties jostle for control of SA

With 40% of votes, it now has 159 seats in the National Assembly, the DA has 87 seats, MK Party got 58 and the EFF has 39 seats.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
It’s official.
SA’s election results have been declared and political parties have two weeks to woo each other to form the first-ever national coalition government.
Sunday's announcement of election results by the Electoral Commission was made as the state’s security machinery declared that any threats to the country, its people and property would be immediately dealt with.
MK Party leader Jacob Zuma had earlier warned the IEC not to announce the results until allegations of vote rigging had been dealt with, claiming that failure to do so would be viewed as a provocation by his supporters.
Speaking at the official announcement ceremony , chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said the 2024 elections were like no other before.
“The democratic soul of a people is in part determined by its electoral architecture. The 2024 election is a moment of democratic affirmation. The people have expressed their political choice through the ballot box. In an election, the choice of a voter is sovereign. It may not be negated in any form whatsoever,” said Mamabolo.
“Results indicated that voters overwhelmingly believed that elections 2024 were free and fair. Trust in the electoral commission was high and all voters felt safe to cast their election.”
This is the first time the ANC has lost its outright majority since 1994.
With 40% of votes, it now has 159 seats in the National Assembly, the DA has 87 seats, MK Party got 58 and the EFF has 39 seats.
MK got the most votes in KZN with 37 seats, followed by the IFP with 15 and ANC with 14.
Sunday's announcement ushered in days of horse-trading by political parties to form a national government and subsequently, the first five years of a national coalition executive in SA.
IEC chair Mosotho Moepya said: “This election has tested our strength and the strength of our institution and put our processes to the test. These elections were undoubtedly the most difficult. We conducted these elections with the utmost fairness and adherence to the highest standard as expected from an election officer.
“We’ve seen relentless social media attacks, disinformation and sometimes what appears to be bare intimidation against our staff. We persevered. We had to keep that focus... to ensure the will of the people of this beautiful land is accurately reflected.”
The briefing was attended by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who will officially receive the lists of designated MPs and members of provincial legislatures from the IEC.
Meanwhile, observers of the AU have affirmed the credibility of the poll – which is not only significant for the country but the continental region.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the election represents a victory for democracy, the constitutional order and the people of SA.
“Our people have spoken. Whether we like it or not, they have spoken. We have heard the voices of our people and we must respect their choices. The people of SA expect their leaders to work together to meet their needs.
“The IEC, despite many difficulties, you have acquitted yourselves with excellence and integrity,” Ramaphosa said.
Civil society movement Defend our Democracy said the elections were held in a manner that can be broadly described as free and fair. It said its observers complement the Human Science Research Council election satisfaction survey, which found that despite the technical issues, 92% of the voters felt the elections were free and fair.
“This was underpinned by a prevailing sense that there was freedom to make political choices without any form of force, pressure and intimidation. Defend our Democracy calls on all political leaders to act within the confines of our constitution, accept the outcome, and place the people of this country first.”
Ahead of the briefing, Zuma said they still believed that the results were not correct and again demanded that their announcement be halted.
“No one must force us to say... these are the results because the results are not correct. I think the institution must satisfy us that they did look into the issues [we raised]...
“We are going to need the time, no one must declare [the results]. If that happens, people will be provoking us because we know what we are talking about. We are not guessing, we know, and why should they rush to count and I’m hoping whoever is responsible is hearing what we are saying. Don’t start trouble when there is no trouble,” Zuma said.
DA leader John Steenhuisen said by not giving any party an outright majority, South Africans were “demanding cooperation from their political leaders”.
“With this historic result, our country has arrived at the next great fork in the road of our long and complex history. As we digest the results of the 2024 elections and their implications, I know that many of you are feeling uncertain and anxious about the future,” said Steenhuisen.
“Yet, it is important to remind ourselves that we have faced times of even greater uncertainty before. Throughout our history, South Africans have overcome seemingly impossible odds. Together. We have done it before. And we must now do it again,” he said.
The SA Human Rights Commission observed the elections at some polling stations across the country.
“Our preliminary concerns include the adverse impact of the three-ballot process on turnaround time, the lack of understanding and proper implementation of the Section 24A process, and the lack of uniformity in certain processes, with some stations using one ballot box for mixed votes and others using three separate boxes...” said spokesperson Wisani Baloyi.
“The minor challenges monitored do not impact the overall declaration of the elections as free and fair.”
