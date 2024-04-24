Farmers pitch in to help make Krakeel River a better town
As the country gears up to commemorate 30 years of democracy, our team hit the road to assess the good, the bad and the ugly of service delivery in parts of the Eastern Cape over the last three decades
Frustrated by the neglect of their town, farmers from Krakeel River have rallied together, using their own money to fix potholes, install street signs, and revitalise their area...
