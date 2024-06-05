Ramaphosa resignation not an option, says Eastern Cape ANC

With the ANC facing mounting pressure to form a national coalition government, the party in the Eastern Cape has rallied around President Cyril Ramaphosa.
At the weekend, the MK became the third-biggest party in the country.
MK leader Jacob Zuma said they would form a coalition with the ANC only if Ramaphosa resigned.
Zuma is an ANC member.
In his closing remarks at a provincial executive committee meeting on Tuesday, ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane said calls for Ramaphosa’s resignation should be rejected.
Mabuyane said the province was now in a strong position to influence Luthuli House.
This was because the ANC had received 62.16% of the votes in the province.
“Such a demand must be rejected with the contempt it deserves by all of us comrades unless we want to weaken our organisation further,” he said.
“We must understand that our opponents, especially those who formed the MK party would want to reverse the renewal agenda of the ANC.
“Already they are playing their hand by attacking institutions of democracy, starting with the IEC (Electoral Commission of SA).
“Second, at every given opportunity they threaten peace and stability in the country if things do not go their way.
“They [told] their supporters even before elections that if they did not get two-thirds majority they would not accept results, against all scientific surveys.
“We are [facing] anarchy [and] that must be confronted head-on by all South Africans.
“Therefore it is important that Ramaphosa continues as president of the republic for stability and continuity under the new government, and as the Eastern Cape we must once again be the voice of reason during this time within the ranks of our movement.”
The ANC failed to get a majority in the general elections, getting just more than 40% of the votes.
Mabuyane said the party’s poor performance could not be blamed solely on Ramaphosa, who had led the ANC from the front during the election campaign.
“The ANC still wields enormous power after these elections as it received more than six million votes,” Mabuyane said.
“Therefore the ANC should enter negotiations for forming a government from a strong basis, being the party that received the majority of votes.
“We should refuse any attempts to negotiate with a gun to our heads,” he said.
Mabuyane said the party would analyse why support had dropped in the province.
“The issue of losing SRC (student representative council) elections in our universities must also be looked at as it led to poor support from students.
“That analysis should also help understand why millions of our people did not participate in the elections and also look at the impact of the IEC rules which did not allow people to vote outside the stations they were registered in.”
Mabuyane said it was imperative to remember that under former president Nelson Mandela a government to national unity had been formed even though the ANC won the 1994 elections with an outright majority.
