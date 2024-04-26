Poverty, crime and the bucket system haunt Walmer Township
As SA prepares to mark 30 years of democracy, significant milestones have been reached, but crime, poverty and the use of bucket toilets serve as reminders of the ongoing struggle for equality. Today we delve into service delivery issues in Walmer Township.
Thirty years on and the true meaning of democracy is being questioned by many Walmer Township residents as crippling poverty and relentless crime continue to grip the underprivileged area...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.