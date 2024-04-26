Filthy Graaff-Reinet dumpsite ‘a chaotic free-for-all’
As SA prepares to mark 30 years of democracy, significant milestones have been reached, but crime, poverty and the use of bucket toilets serve as reminders of the ongoing struggle for equality. Today we delve into service delivery issues in Graaff-Reinet.
Despite repeated promises, the Dr Beyers Naude Local Municipality has taken no action to improve the condition of the Graaff-Reinet landfill site...
