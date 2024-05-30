Politics

LISTEN | Inside track on the election

30 May 2024
The IEC results centre in East London
BIG COUNT: The IEC results centre in East London
Image: NOMAZIMA NKOSI

With election day behind us, South Africans are waiting in anticipation for the results.

In today’s episode of Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we chat to the IEC’s Eastern Cape manager for electoral operations, Siyabonga Maki, as he reflects on the 2024 general elections.

Maki joins us from the results headquarters in East London.

