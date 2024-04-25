Politics

PAC's plan to improve infrastructure, create jobs

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 25 April 2024

As the national and provincial elections draw closer, The Herald will be providing space for political leaders in the province to unveil their plans to tackle some of the most pressing issues. The PAC have their say

PAC provincial leader Sandla Goqwana..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

A bittersweet journey of achievement and loss
KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town

Most Read