She took a jab at media for not speaking about the gains of democracy but casting aspersions on the ANC, which she said was on a path of renewal and “totally emancipated nation”.
Mokonyane was speaking at an ANC Women's League national day of prayer gathering in Katlehong southeast of Johannesburg on Sunday.
She used the South African government's litigation against Israel at the International Criminal Court (ICJ) to motivate the crowd, saying the party's opposition have not supported Palestine and that taking a stance against the ANC is taking a stance against Palestine.
The party is aiming for an absolute majority. Mokonyane said opponents will be conquered: “Let’s pray that our opponents embrace outcomes of these elections. They are going to be defeated”.
The governing party has rolled out its big guns to lure voters to help keep it in government. Former president Thabo Mbeki, who had not campaigned for the party since he was president, was roped in last month to convince voters why the party should stay at the helm of government. Former president Kgalema Motlanthe, former deputy presidents David Mabuza and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, and former deputy president and National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete were among those who hit the ground to campaign for the ANC.
The party's former president, Jacob Zuma is opposing the ANC. He was suspended for campaigning for the newly formed uMkhonto Wesizwe Party, which is named after the ANC's military wing. Analysts have said the ANC has suffered a loss of support because of Zuma's new political formation.
The elections are being held on Wednesday, which has been declared a public holiday. Special voting began on Monday.
LISTEN | ANC facing 'one of its most critical elections' since democracy: Nomvula Mokonyane
Mokonyane says “it's the crunch hour, the revolution is under threat, stand with Cyril Ramaphosa”
Audio producer
Image: Freddy Mavunda
ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane says the party is facing “one of its most critical elections” since the dawn of democracy, against “a united voice of regime change agenda”.
Listen to Mokonyane's passionate remarks:
She took a jab at media for not speaking about the gains of democracy but casting aspersions on the ANC, which she said was on a path of renewal and “totally emancipated nation”.
Mokonyane was speaking at an ANC Women's League national day of prayer gathering in Katlehong southeast of Johannesburg on Sunday.
She used the South African government's litigation against Israel at the International Criminal Court (ICJ) to motivate the crowd, saying the party's opposition have not supported Palestine and that taking a stance against the ANC is taking a stance against Palestine.
The party is aiming for an absolute majority. Mokonyane said opponents will be conquered: “Let’s pray that our opponents embrace outcomes of these elections. They are going to be defeated”.
The governing party has rolled out its big guns to lure voters to help keep it in government. Former president Thabo Mbeki, who had not campaigned for the party since he was president, was roped in last month to convince voters why the party should stay at the helm of government. Former president Kgalema Motlanthe, former deputy presidents David Mabuza and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, and former deputy president and National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete were among those who hit the ground to campaign for the ANC.
The party's former president, Jacob Zuma is opposing the ANC. He was suspended for campaigning for the newly formed uMkhonto Wesizwe Party, which is named after the ANC's military wing. Analysts have said the ANC has suffered a loss of support because of Zuma's new political formation.
The elections are being held on Wednesday, which has been declared a public holiday. Special voting began on Monday.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News