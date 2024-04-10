Drug abuse a big problem in small Karoo town
Worried Willowmore residents say scourge is behind a spate of break-ins
Willowmore residents are exasperated by a growing problem of drug abuse in the community which, they say, is driving a spate of break-ins and instilling fear at night.
One resident said he had spotted a six-year-old child using drugs but the police were unable to confirm such incidents. ..
