Middelburg’s sewage nightmare
Town’s residents battle health issues, unbearable stench while wastewater plant not functioning properly 10 years after construction
As the country gears up to commemorate 30 years of democracy, our team hit the road to assess the good, the bad and the ugly of service delivery in parts of the Eastern Cape over the last three decades
The sight of sewage and filth flooding the streets of Middelburg has become commonplace, forcing people to trudge through the muck...
