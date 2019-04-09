KwaNobuhle woman in hospital after robbery shooting

A woman was shot through the bedroom door of her home during a robbery in KwaNobuhle, near Uitenhage, on Monday night.

The 43-year-old woman, who was shot in the abdomen during the attack, is recovering in Uitenhage Provincial Hospital.

The robbery took place at 8pm at the Ngcayichibi Street home in KwaNobuhle. By 10pm, two of the three attackers were arrested and their getaway car impounded.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the woman and her husband were inside the house with two other people at the time of the attack.

“The four occupants fled to the bedroom when the three men kicked open the kitchen door, entering the house.

"They were holding the door closed when one of the suspects shot through the door, wounding the woman in the abdomen,” he said.

“The other two suspects were armed with knives and when they entered the bedroom, they threatened the occupants and stole various items around the house.”

Nkohli said three cellphones, money and other items were stolen in the robbery.

“The suspects then sped off in two vehicles. The injured woman was taken to hospital where she is in a stable condition,” he said.

By 10pm, detectives received a tip-off regarding the location of the one of the vehicles used in the robbery.

"Two of the suspects were arrested after they were spotted standing outside the car at a tavern in Mbandla Road. Two balaclavas used in the robbery were also found inside the car. The third suspect and getaway car remains at large,” Nkohli said.

Both men, aged 37 and 25, will appear in the Uitenhage magistrate's court on Wednesday for attempted murder and house robbery.