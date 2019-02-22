Pupils hid under desks as bullets flew during high school shooting

The police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the armed robbery at Edenvale High School on Johannesburg's East Rand on Thursday in which two suspects were killed and one was arrested.

Children sent frantic messages to their parents, some from under their desks, while bullets flew during the traumatic robbery at Edenvale High School in Johannesburg on Thursday.

“My daughter was in the hall writing accounting when the shoot-out happened outside the hall and the robber, at one stage, tried to get into the hall,” said one parent.

“Thank u to the brave teachers who held the doors closed. She sent me a message while hiding under her desk saying she loves me cos she thought she was going to die... She says she can’t get the gunshot sounds out of her head.”

Parents shared their anguish and the trauma experienced by their children on the school’s Facebook page. But mostly, they praised the teachers and staff for keeping their loved ones safe.

Police confirmed on Friday that a fourth suspect had been arrested. Two of the robbers were killed when confronted by police and security companies. A third suspect, who was shot in the head, was transported to hospital under police guard.

“[The] fourth suspect was arrested after he was found in possession of a rifle and pistol in Edenvale on Thursday afternoon. He was driving the white Volkswagen Polo which was used as a getaway vehicle in the robbery,” police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said on Friday.

“I would just like to say that your children were incredible today! They were all so brave and I was blown away by the love and support they showed each other. I am proud to be part of the Edenvale High community,” Stacey Viljoen posted on the school’s Facebook page.