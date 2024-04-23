Tinzi, 28, was fatally stabbed on campus in September, allegedly by another student.
Andile Mpinda, 23, was arrested for the murder which occurred at the Sanlam Student Village in Summerstrand.
The police said at the time that the two had allegedly been involved in in an argument which later turned physical.
Tinzi was fatally stabbed in the chest.
The trial has not started yet.
The university said this week it had put mechanisms in place to address on-campus security concerns.
Jim said Tinzi’s mother could not bring herself to attend the bittersweet graduation ceremony.
His graduation was a long-awaited achievement as Tinzi first attended a number of other universities in the province, including the University of Fort Hare and Walter Sisulu University.
According to Jim, his nephew had some struggles with his mental health, which had a huge impact on his academic performance previously.
“I think the reason he was able to study and qualify at NMU was the environment, and the support he got to successfully complete his qualification,” he said.
Tinzi was one of 396 BA students who graduated on Monday morning, and among the more than 5,600 students graduating overall during the university’s autumn graduation.
WATCH | Bittersweet moment as uncle of murdered NMU graduate receives his degree
Image: SUPPLIED
A temporary hush broke the ululation and celebrations at Nelson Mandela University’s Madibaz Indoor Centre as the uncle of a murdered student was called to collect his certificate posthumously.
Trying to balance the pride and sorrow of the moment, a shaky Mninawe Jim bravely contained his emotions as he walked the ramp towards the executive dean of the faculty of humanities, Prof Pamela Maseko, who read out his late nephew’s name.
“Madame acting vice-chancellor, Mziwenene Tinzi, who died tragically in 2023, was a candidate for the bachelor of arts, and I request that you confer the degree on him posthumously,” Maseko called out.
The crowd erupted in celebratory cheer after Dr Muki Moeng, deputy vice-chancellor for learning and teaching, duly conferred the degree posthumously.
“I cannot even put into words how I’m feeling. The [graduation] moment was very touching,” Jim said.
“As I walked across the stage, I could just picture him and the dreams he had for his future.
“He already had a plan for the house that he aimed to build for his mother when he started working.”
