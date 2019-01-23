Hawks brought in to search for gunman

Manhunt continues after five killed in shootout during bakery robbery

The manhunt for a gunman who escaped a shootout in which a policeman and four suspects were killed has been taken over by the Hawks. The Flying Squad’s Constable Dwane Kemp, 31, was shot during an armed robbery inside the Le Bon bakery on the corner of Robson and Rose streets, Central, at about 8.45am on Monday.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.