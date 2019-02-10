A man shot, another stoned in Bay at the weekend

Two people were killed in separate incidents in Nelson Mandela Bay over the weekend.

The latest murder saw a 34-year-old man shot and killed outside the Q-Bar in Parliament Street, Central, on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said that the incident happened at about 2:30am, outside the club.

The deceased name is being withheld by police until his next-of-kin are alerted. “Three men, including the deceased were standing outside the club at the time of the incident.

According to witnesses, a blue golf stopped in the road and one man got out of the car,” he said.

“The man walked straight up to the three and started shooting. Two of the friends managed to flee unscathed while the deceased was shot twice in the head and abdomen.”

Labans said that shots were also fired at the other two suspects. “The suspect then got back into the car and drove off.

"Nothing was said to the men during the shooting. The suspect simply walked up and shot at them.”

Asked if there was a motive for the shooting, Labans said that it was currently unknown.

“In terms of the shooting being linked to gangsterism, we do not know at this stage. This will all have to be investigated. Why these three were targeted is also unknown.”

In January 2017, a group of suspected gangsters went on a shooting rampage following a drunken altercation at Q-Bar in the early hours of the morning .

Two people were shot and another pistol during the altercation.

In another unrelated weekend incident, at 6:30pm on Saturday, Ruvaan Korkie, 28, was killed after being hit on the head with a rock.

Labans said that Korkie was walking home after going to a nearby spaza shop when he was attacked in Camelthorn Street, in Booysen Park.

“According to a witness, the deceased was walking home when an unknown man walked up to him and slapped him. He did not retaliate and instead ran off. Several residents then gave chase while pelting stones at him,” he said.

“A stone hit him on the head during his escape.”

Asked if Korkie was killed during a suspected mob justice or if it was thought to be a robbery that went wrong, Labans said that it was unknown.

Both cases of murder are under investigation.