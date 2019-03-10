Five firearms recovered in PE on Saturday

Five firearms were recovered over the weekend, two of which were used at the funerals of two suspected gangsters in Port Elizabeth.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said that police were monitoring the funeral of Siyabonga Ngcolombe and Mkhuseli “Khusta” Yani, 40, when shots were fired in Motherwell on Saturday.

Ngcolombe died of natural causes last week awhile Yani was gunned down in a tavern in Chalumna Street, Motherwell, last Saturday.

Yani’s murder is possibly to be linked to the spate of SMME killings in the Bay since January. Police arrested a 40-year-old suspected hit-man on Friday for his murder. The man is due to appear in the Motherwell Magistrates Court on Monday.

Ngcolombe memorial was at this house in Ahmed Street and Yani’s funeral was at his home in Chalumna street.

Both were buried at the Motherwell Cemetery.

Beetge said that police were monitoring the funerals when shots were fired in the air. The first shooting occurred shortly after midday in Chalumna Street.

“Members from the National Intervention Unit and Motherwell police made their way through the crowd who blocked the streets as apart of the funeral procession,” he said.

More than 40 spent bullet cartridges were found scattered across the road near the house where the memorial was being held.