Hankey shop owner shot during robbery

A lone gunman shot and injured a 34-year-old Hankey spaza shop owner during a robbery at 2pm on Monday.

According to police, the gunman entered the Patensie Road shop demanding money.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said during the robbery, the owner was shot in the upper body.

“The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene on foot,” he said.

The male shop owner is not being named for his protection.

Nkohli said the gunman walked inside the shop and simply shot the owner.

“There was no scuffle. After the suspect fled, the police and ambulances were called.

“He was rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment.”

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder.