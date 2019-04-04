Man shot trying to fight off robbers

A 45-year-old man was shot in the back in what appears to be a botched robbery inside a flat in Central on Wednesday night.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the attack took place at about 9.15pm.

He said the two gunmen entered a flat in Havelock Square in Havelock Street, Central through the unlocked front door.

“When inside, the two suspects confronted the couple who lives there, demanding money. They were held at gunpoint and ordered to lie on the ground,” he said.

“The man however resisted and a scuffle broke out between him and one of the gunmen, resulting in the second suspect shooting him in the back.”

Labans said after the shot was fired, the gunmen fled the flat empty-handed.

“The man has been taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment,” Labans said.

A case of armed robbery and attempted murder is under investigation.