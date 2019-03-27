Two shot at Uitenhage taxi rank.

A taxi driver and another person were injured in a shooting at a taxi rank in Uitenhage on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting erupted at the taxi rank near the Uitenhage Mall shortly before 4pm.Within 10 minutes of the shooting, police arrested one of the suspects, an 18-year-old, who was spotted running near the Uitenhage Magistrate's Court.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said that the shooting erupted during an argument between a taxi driver and five other people at the taxi rank.

"The five men and the taxi driver were having an argument when one of the five pulled out a firearm and allegedly started shooting.

"The taxi driver was fleeing when he was shot twice and fell to the ground," Nkohli said.

"During the shooting, the group noticed a witness and allegedly started shooting at him as well.

"Nkohli said that in an attempt to escape, the man ran into a store at the mall.

"By this stage the police were alerted and the five suspects fled on foot.

"About 10 minutes after the shooting, a patrolling police van spotted a man running opposite the court house.

"The man was stopped and a firearm was found in his possession."It is not known at this stage what the argument was about or if it was an attempted robbery.

Both victims were rushed to hospital.

Nkohli said the condition of the two injured men was unknown and that they were receiving treatment in hospital.

The 18-year-old man is due to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate's Court on Friday.