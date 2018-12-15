MEC slates call for ambulance crews to carry firearms during holidays
A standoff has developed between an emergency workers’ union and the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) over a controversial call for crews to arms themselves when attending to incidents during the festive season.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.