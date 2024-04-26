KwaNobuhle mother grieves sudden death of infant
Two months after giving birth, instead of celebrating the baby girl’s milestones, a young KwaNobuhle mother is preparing to bury the infant.
A distraught Zikhona Sali, 27, awoke to a grisly scene in the early hours of Saturday when she found little Nizibone lying motionless next to her in the bed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.